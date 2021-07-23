I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon will be Closed Overnight

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions again this evening due to several debris flows that occurred around 5:30 p.m. this evening. The extended closure is between Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and Exit 133 (Dotsero), with an additional closure point at Exit 87 (West Rifle).

Crews are continuing to assess the slide areas, paying particular attention to a debris field blocking the Colorado River at mile point 124, about one mile west of Hanging Lake Tunnel. The roadway was not impacted at this location but CDOT engineers are on site to evaluate any damage to structures. Cinnamon Creek, above the Hanging Lake Tunnel complex, also experienced a significant debris flow but the tunnel complex was not damaged.

An earlier safety closure had been put in place at 4:45 p.m. so vehicles were clear of the canyon.

This is an EXTENDED CLOSURE and motorists are encouraged to utilize the northern alternate route, CO 13 from Rifle to Craig, east on US 40 to Steamboat over Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling down CO 9 to Silverthorne.

Motorists traveling WB can access CO 82 Independence Pass. A reminder, Commercial vehicles and recreational vehicles longer than 35 feet are not permitted on Independence Pass.

