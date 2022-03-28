I-70 Westbound Remains Closed at Dotsero due to an Accident in Glenwood Canyon

Update: As of 12:45AM I-70 Westbound through Glenwood Canyon is open. Traffic in the area is still slow, please drive carefully.

Update: As of 12:00AM on Monday (3/27) Westbound I-70 remains closed east of Dotsero (MM133).

Crews continue to work to clear the accident scene. Traffic that was stuck in the canyon has been let through the canyon and now the canyon is empty of all but the crews working on the scene.

We will update as more information becomes available.

I-70 is closed westbound at Dotsero (MM133) due to a major crash involving a commercial vehicle. The accident is just west of the Hanging Lake Tunnels, crews are on site, but this could see several delays.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

We will keep updated as we get more information.

Like this: Like Loading...