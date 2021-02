As of 11:00PM all lanes on Westbound I-70 are open in Glenwood Canyon, and traffic should be back to normal soon.

Please drive safely.

At 10:35PM CDOT closed Westbound I-70 due to a rock slide that is currently blocking both lanes.

There is no estimated time of re-opening, and the severity of the slide is not known at this time. We will update as information becomes available.

