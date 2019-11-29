Update: I-70 Westbound Remains closed Due to Rock slide, Now East Bound will Close as well

Update: Road is open as of 5:30 PM. Expect winter driving conditions though!

Update: As of 2:30PM CDOT expects the Eastbound I-70 closure to last longer then expected.

At this time there is no expected time to re-open eastbound I-70 at Frisco & Silverthorne

CDOT continues to respond to a rock slide that has closed both lanes of westbound I-70 at mile marker 248 near Beaver Brook. Closures and delays continue to be extensive.

Eastbound I-70 will be closed from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. today, as crews perform rock blasting and mitigation work to remove rock that has become unstable above interstate 70.

Closures on eastbound I-70 will be located at the Frisco exit (MM203), and at the Silverthorne exit (MM205). US 6 Loveland Pass will be closed from Arapahoe Basin to I-70.

Expect delays in both directions, check www.cotrip.org for the latest information.

Alternate routes include US-24 & CO-91 or CO-9 & US 285. Expect heavy traffic and delays on those routes as well.

