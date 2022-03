Eastbound I-70 will be closed for approximately 3 hours on Sunday (03/13) beginning at 8AM between Eagle and Wolcott while crews remove an overturned semi-truck from the median.

All eastbound traffic will be detoured onto US 6 at Eagle and will be returned to I-70 at Wolcott.

The 3 hour closure is only an estimate, the closure could be longer. Please plan accordingly.

