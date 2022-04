Trinity Trent, DOB: 3/21/2005 age 17 was last seen on April 18, 2022.

Trinity is a seventeen-year-old student living in Battlement Mesa, Colorado.

She is pictured above with a few of her friends.

Trinity was last seen wearing basically the same outfit as shown in the picture. If you see her or know of her whereabouts please call 911 immediately.

