Joe Diffie passed away Sunday at the age of 61. He had just announced a positive test for COVID-19 two days earlier.

Tune in this Sunday night as we honor Joe Diffie’s memory with a special featuring your favorites.

If you want to help us decide which songs to play, vote for your favorites below.

We’ll announce your favorite at the end of the program Sunday.

What are your favorite Joe Diffie songs? * Songs are listed alphabetically. Number one songs are first on the list, followed by other hits.

Check all your favorites.

Vote as many times as you'd like.

A Night to Remember As Long As There's A Bar Bigger Than The Beatles Home Honky Tonk Attitude If The Devil Danced If You Want Me To In Another World In My Own Backyard Is It Cold In Here It's Always Somethin' John Deere Green New Way To Light Up an Old Next Thing Smokin' Pickup Man Prop Me Up Beside The Juk Ships That Don't Come In So Help Me Girl Texas Size Heartache The Quittin' Kind Third Rock From The Sun Tougher Than Nails Whole Lotta Gone



