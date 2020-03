Kenny Rogers passed away Friday at the age of 81. His family says he died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes.

All I Ever Need Is You Buy Me A Rose (with Alison Krauss and Billy Dean) Coward Of The County Crazy Daytime Friends Don't Fall In Love With A Dreamer (with Kim Carnes) Every Time Two Fools Collide (with Dottie West) I Don't Need You Islands In The Stream (with Dolly Parton) Lady Love Or Something Like It Love Will Turn You Around Lucille Make No Mistake, She's Mine (with Ronnie Milsap) Morning Desire Real Love (with Dolly Parton) Ruby, Don't Take Your Love To Town (Kenny Rogers and the First Edition) She Believes In Me The Gambler Tomb Of The Unknown Love We've Got Tonight (with Sheena Easton) What Are We Doin' In Love (with Dottie West) A Love Song All My Life Anyone Who Isn't Me Tonight (with Dottie West) Blaze Of Glory Buried Treasure Calling Me (Featuring Don Henley) Evening Star I Can't Unlove You I Prefer The Moonlight If You Want To Find Love Love The World Away Reuben James (Kenny Rogers and the First Edition) Scarlet Fever Share Your Love With Me Sweet Music Man The Factory The Greatest The Last Ten Years (Superman) The Vows Go Unbroken There You Go Again Through The Years Til I Can Make It On My Own Twenty Years Ago You Can't Make Old Friends (with Dolly Parton) You Decorated My Life You Were A Good Friend



