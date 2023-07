On Monday July 19th, crews closed the left-hand turn lane from South Glen Ave./Highway 82 onto 27th street in south Glenwood Springs.

Due to changes in the work zone conditions and traffic volume in the area, the turn lane will remain closed through the remainder of July.

Plan for extreme delays during the afternoon rush hour. Traffic backups have already started earlier in the afternoon, plan for traffic backups to start earlier in the day.

