9th & Cooper Ave Parking Garage Closure Next Week

The lower-level of the parking garage at 9th Street and Cooper Ave. in Glenwood Springs will be closed for general maintenance and cleaning beginning at 7AM on Wednesday, March 23rd through Thursday, March 24th.

All vehicles must be moved from the garage before 7AM or may be towed at the owner’s expense. The upper level of the parking garage will remain open during while work is underway.

Crews will return in mid-April to do the restriping to the parking area which will include a closure of the entire parking garage.

