All Garfield County Libraries Closed for the Thanksgiving Holiday

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closing early on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. and remain closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in celebration of Thanksgiving. You can still browse and request books, movies, and more on our website, www.gcpld.org, during the closure. Thank you for your continued support and have a wonderful holiday!

Like this: Like Loading...