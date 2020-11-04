All Garfield County Libraries Closed for the Thanksgiving Holiday

Posted on November 4, 2020 by Pat Duprey

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closing early on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 5 p.m. and remain closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 in celebration of Thanksgiving. You can still browse and request books, movies, and more on our website, www.gcpld.org, during the closure. Thank you for your continued support and have a wonderful holiday!

This entry was posted in Announcements. Bookmark the permalink.