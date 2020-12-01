All Garfield County Libraries will be Closed for the Christmas Holiday

Posted on December 1, 2020 by Pat Duprey

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24 and remain closed Friday, Dec. 25. Normal library hours will resume on Saturday, Dec. 26. You can still browse and request books, movies, and more on our website, www.gcpld.org, during the closure. Thank you for your continued support and have a wonderful holiday season!

This entry was posted in Announcements. Bookmark the permalink.