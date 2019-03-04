Beware of Ice and Snow Build-up on Gas Meters and Vents

AN IMPORTANT SAFETY MESSAGE FROM BLACK HILLS ENERGY

Snow and ice buildup on your natural gas meter can create a safety hazard, with the potential to cause dangerous carbon monoxide build up in your home or cut off the flow of natural gas to your heater and appliances. Make sure you are protecting your gas meter, as well as the pipes connected to it, from damage from ice and snow. Make sure to follow these do’s and don’ts when it comes to winter gas meter safety:

• DON’T let your vents get clogged. Dangerous carbon monoxide can build up in your house if your sidewall appliance vents are clogged. A blocked vent on the regulator next to your meter can result in high gas pressure that could damage appliances and cause a dangerous gas leak.

• DO gently brush away snow or ice around the meter, regulator and any other piping using a broom or your hand to keep it clear of ice and snow.

• DON’T shovel snow off of roofs onto your gas meter equipment.

• DO check where snow or ice collect on your roof or anything else that’s hanging over your gas meter. Clear them off to make sure nothing falls on your gas equipment.

• DON’T attempt to remove snow or ice by kicking or hitting equipment, or by using a shovel or snow blower.

• DO call Black Hills Energy right away if you notice any snow or ice buildup that you can’t remove easily.

• DO call 911 right away if you smell, hear or see a leak.

• DO install one or more carbon monoxide detectors inside your home.

If you think you smell gas

To help you detect a leak, natural gas is injected with an odorant that many compare to the stench of rotten eggs. If you suspect an indoor gas leak:

• Get everyone out and away from the building immediately. Call 911 or Black Hills Energy’s 24-hour emergency number (800-694-8989).

• As you exit, don’t touch any switches or electronics, and leave windows and doors as-is. That will help avoid creating a spark of static electricity capable of igniting any gas in the air.

• Account for everyone, and then do not go back inside under any circumstances. Emergency responders and Black Hills Energy technicians will let you know when it is safe to return.

Visit www.blackhillsenergy.com for more safety information, energy efficiency tips and billing and service options offered by Black Hills Energy. The company’s non-emergency number for questions about your bill and other services is 888-890-5554.