Bureau of Land Management Christmas Tree Permits Available in Silt

SILT, Colo. – Permits for cutting Christmas trees on Bureau of Land Management lands are available in Silt at the Colorado River Valley Field Office, 2300 River Frontage Road.

Permits are $10 per tree and may be purchased Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Permits are for piñon pine or juniper. Christmas tree cutting is permitted on most BLM-administered lands within the Colorado River Valley Field Office in Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties with the following exceptions: wilderness study areas, Deep Creek along Coffee Pot Road, Thompson Creek Natural Area, and Garfield Creek south of New Castle. A map of these areas is available with the cutting permit.

BLM recommends bringing along a hand saw, rope or twine, extra food, water and blankets when you cut your tree. Tire chains, a shovel and emergency supplies are also a good idea.

For more information about Christmas tree cutting on BLM lands, call (970) 876-9000.

