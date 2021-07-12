City of Glenwood Returns to In-Person Meetings

Starting with this week’s City Council meeting, all City of Glenwood Springs public meetings are returning to an in-person format.

Meeting details including location can be found at www.cogs.us/calendar

The following list is current as of July 12

Airport Commission – In-person meetings resume August 19 at 7:30 a.m. at the Community Center.

Arts & Culture Board – In-person meetings resume on August 17 at 6 p.m. at the Community Center.

City Council – In-person meetings resume July 15 in City Council Chambers.

Downtown Development Authority – Anticipated to resume in-person meetings beginning August 17

Financial Advisory Board – To be determined

Historic Preservation Commission – In-person meetings resume on September 13 at 5:15 p.m. in City Hall.

Housing Commission – In-person meetings resume August 12 at 4 p.m. in City Hall.

Parks & Recreation Commission – In-person meetings resume on August 4 at the Community Center.

Planning & Zoning Commission – July 20 work session will meet in person. The July 27 regular meeting will be virtual. Regular in-person meetings begin August 24.

River Commission – Anticipated to resume in-person meetings August 4 in City Hall.

Tourism Promotion Board – In-person meetings resume with the September 15 meeting at 10 a.m. (schedule change) in the City Hall Third Floor Conference Room.

Transportation Commission – Anticipated to resume in-person meetings August 10 (schedule change).

Urban Renewal Authority Board – Next meeting (in-person) scheduled for September 16 at 11:30 a.m. in City Council Chambers.

Victim Assistance & Law Enforcement – To be determined

Volunteer Firefighter Pension Board – To be determined

