City of Glenwood Springs Closures for Holiday Weekend & More

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO – Over the next few weeks, City of Glenwood Springs City Hall and Community Center will have a few scheduled closures. Please plan ahead for each closure and consider alternative times to visit each facility.

Glenwood Springs City Hall, Community Center, Recycling Center, and the South Canyon Landfill will be closed on Monday, September 6 in observance of Labor Day. Each facility will reopen with regular business hours on Tuesday, September 7.

The Glenwood Springs Community Center is closed for summer maintenance from August 29 through Monday, September 6. During the annual summer maintenance, crews will resurface the pool deck and start a full-scale window replacement in the upper and lower floors and in the pool.

Glenwood Springs City Hall, Community Center, Recycle Center, and the South Canyon Landfill will be closed between 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15 for a staff appreciation event. Each facility will have regular business hours during the morning and will reopen with regular hours at 2 p.m.

