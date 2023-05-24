City of Glenwood Springs Closures for Memorial Day Weekend

In observance of Memorial Day, please be aware of the following City of Glenwood Springs facility closures. City administrative offices and non-emergency services will be closed to the public on Monday, May 29. The Glenwood Springs Community Center with be open Monday and over the holiday weekend with regular business hours.

The South Canyon Landfill and the Recycling Center will also be closed on Saturday, May 27. Each facility will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, May 30.

Memorial Day Weekend Closures and Regular Business Hours

City Hall (including Police Records, Administrative Offices and Municipal Court) is closed Monday, May 29. Regular business hours are Mondays through Thursdays, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. City Hall is closed Fridays.

South Canyon Landfill is closed Saturday, May 27 and Monday, May 29. Regular business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The landfill is closed on Sundays.

The Recycling Center is closed Saturday, May 27. Regular business hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Recycle Center is closed Sundays through Tuesdays.

The Community Art Center is closed Monday, May 29. Regular business hours are Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with some classes outside these hours.

The Community Center is open with regular business hours Memorial Day weekend. Regular business hours are Mondays through Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Community Center is closed on Sundays.

