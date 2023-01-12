City of Glenwood Springs Closures

The City of Glenwood Springs administrative offices and non-emergency services, including City Hall (including Police Records and Municipal Court) will be closed on Monday, January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Community Center, South Canyon Landfill, Community Art Center, and Ride Glenwood will remain open with normal hours.

Emergency services are always available by calling 911. For non-emergencies, call Garfield County Dispatch at 970-625-8095.

Like this: Like Loading...