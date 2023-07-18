City of Glenwood Springs Facility Closures on July 19th 2023

On Wednesday, July 19th, Glenwood Springs city facilities will have temporary closures for a staff appreciation event. City Hall (including Police Records and Municipal Court) and the Community Art Center will be closed to the public from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Center, South Canyon Landfill and Recycle Center will have normal operating hours.

Emergency services will remain available during these times.

Please plan ahead for each closure and consider alternative times to visit each facility.

Each facility will reopen with regular business hours at 1 p.m.

