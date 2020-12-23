City of Glenwood Springs Offices & Facilities will Close for upcoming Holidays

City of Glenwood Springs Offices will be closed Thursday, December 24th and Friday December 25th, as well as Friday January 1, 2021 in observance of the holidays.
The Community Center will be closed December 24th – 27th, and December 31st – January 3rd. Please check the Community Center’s website for more information at https://www.glenwoodrec.com/.
The Landfill and Recycling Center will be closed Friday and Saturday December 25th- 26th and the following Friday and Saturday January 1st-2nd. The landfill and recycle centers will both be OPEN on Thursday, December 24th. Please check the Landfill and Recycling center pages for more information on operating hours outside of the closures at https://cogs.us/170/Landfill.