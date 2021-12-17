City of Glenwood Springs Offices to be Closed in Observance of Winter Holidays

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO – In observance of the winter holidays, please be aware of the following City of Glenwood Springs facility schedules and closures. Emergency services will remain available during these times.

Winter Holiday Facility Closures

City Hall (including Police Records, Administrative Offices and Municipal Court) Closed December 23 and 24 Closed January 3 and 17 Regular business hours are Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.



Community Center Closed December 24 and 25 Open with modified hours Friday, December 31, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Open with regular hours Saturday, January 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.



South Canyon Landfill Closed December 25 Closed January 1



Recycle Center Closed December 24 and 25 Closed January 1



