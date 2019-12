The City of Rifle would like to let its citizens know that the location for live Christmas tree disposal has changed this year.

Due to the pool construction, the drop off will not be at Metro Park. The new location will be at Deerfield Park, 300 East 30th Street, near the Veteran’s Memorial.

There will be signs clearly indicating the drop off point. As a reminder, all lights and ornaments must be removed. This site is for live trees only. No artificial trees are to be left at this site.

