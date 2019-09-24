CSU Extension Advisory Committee Vacancies

Garfield County CSU Extension is looking for application for individuals to apply to represent their community. Citizens are appointed to the Advisory Committee by the Garfield County Board of County Commissioners.

The committee meets 3 to 4 times a year. They typically meet at 9 am on a Friday. The current dates for meetings scheduled at this time are: Friday, September 19, 2019 and Friday, January 31, 2020.

The Extension Advisory Committee for Garfield County Extension is a group of citizens who volunteer to help identify local needs as they relate to broader issues identified by state or national advisory groups and the Extension staff. Committee members provide suggestions in determining program priorities for the county and serve as a support base for Extension Staff.

Deadline for applications is October 25th.