Eastbound I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon will be Closed Overnight, Twice this Week

CDOT will be conducting two nighttime closures on eastbound I-70 in Glenwood Canyon this week.

The first closure will be Wednesday night, Sept. 29th from 10PM to 6AM.

The second closure will be Friday night, Oct. 1st from 10:00PM to 6AM.

Eastbound I-70 will be closed at the main Glenwood exit (MM116).

The Westbound lanes will not be affected and will remain open.

These overnight closures on Wednesday and Friday will require eastbound drivers to use the recommended “Northern alternate route”, Hwy 13, to US40, to Hwy 9.

