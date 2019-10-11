Fill The Van Food Drive for the 21st year in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Saturday, November 16th from 9am to 3pm.

At City Market in Glenwood Springs & Aspen.

Your donations go to the community food banks.

Items needed include:

Canned vegetables & fruits

Canned stews, chili, soups, ravioli

Refried beans

Dried beans or canned beans

Tuna & canned salmon

Canned chicken

Chicken broth

Rice – brown and white

Cereal (lower sugar) & oatmeal

Pasta, Noodles

Pasta sauces

Macaroni & cheese

Peanut Butter

Jelly, jam

Baby food, diapers

Tortillas

Crackers

Powdered milk

Instant Potatoes

Gift cards

Each year, Epic Mountain Express, (formerly CME), collects over 32,000 lbs of food for local food banks! Thank you for your support!

