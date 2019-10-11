Fill The Van Food Drive for the 21st year in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Saturday, November 16th from 9am to 3pm.
At City Market in Glenwood Springs & Aspen.
Your donations go to the community food banks.
Items needed include:
Canned vegetables & fruits
Canned stews, chili, soups, ravioli
Refried beans
Dried beans or canned beans
Tuna & canned salmon
Canned chicken
Chicken broth
Rice – brown and white
Cereal (lower sugar) & oatmeal
Pasta, Noodles
Pasta sauces
Macaroni & cheese
Peanut Butter
Jelly, jam
Baby food, diapers
Tortillas
Crackers
Powdered milk
Instant Potatoes
Gift cards
Each year, Epic Mountain Express, (formerly CME), collects over 32,000 lbs of food for local food banks! Thank you for your support!