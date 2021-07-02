Garfield County Closures for Independence Day

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO – All Garfield County offices of elected officials and county administrative departments will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day. Staff functions that serve the community in emergency or 24-hour capacities remain in operation as needed, administrative offices of such departments will be closed.

The Rifle Garfield County Airport is open for general aviation, weather permitting, although the airport’s administrative offices will be closed. Anyone needing assistance at this time can call 970-230-1685. The Garfield County Landfill west of Rifle will be open on Monday, July 5th.

Information on county holiday closures, meetings, and services is available online at garfield-county.com.

