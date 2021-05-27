Garfield County Closures for Memorial Day

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO – All Garfield County offices of elected officials and county administrative departments are closed Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day. Staff functions that serve the community in emergency or 24-hour capacities remain in operation as needed, and administrative offices of such departments are closed.

The Rifle Garfield County Airport is open for general aviation, weather permitting, although the airport’s administrative offices are closed. Anyone needing assistance at this time can call 970-230-1685. The Garfield County Landfill west of Rifle is closed on Monday, May 31.

Information on county holiday closures, meetings, and services is available online at garfield-county.com.

