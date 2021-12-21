Garfield County Closures for Upcoming Holidays

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO – All Garfield County offices of elected officials and county administrative departments will be closed Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23rd and 24th, and again on Monday, Jan. 3rd, for the winter holidays.

Staff functions that serve the community in emergency or 24-hour capacities remain in operation, as needed, and administrative offices of such departments are closed.

The Rifle Garfield County Airport is open for general aviation, weather permitting, although the airport’s administrative offices are closed. Anyone needing assistance at this time can call 970-230-1685.

The Garfield County Landfill near Rifle will be closed Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 23rd-25th, and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27th. It will again be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1st, and reopen on Monday, Jan. 3rd.

Like this: Like Loading...