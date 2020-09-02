Garfield County Libraries Closed for Labor Day

Posted on September 2, 2020 by Pat Duprey

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Monday, Sept. 7 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The libraries will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. as normal.  You can still browse and request books, movies, and more on our website, www.gcpld.org, during the closure. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

