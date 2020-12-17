Garfield County Libraries Closed for New Year’s Holiday

Posted on December 17, 2020 by Pat Duprey

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will close early at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 and remain closed on Friday, Jan. 1 to celebrate the New Year’s holiday. The libraries will resume normal hours on Saturday, Jan. 2.  You can still browse and request books, movies, and more on our website, www.gcpld.org, during the closure. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. Have a happy New Year!

