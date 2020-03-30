Garfield County Libraries to Stay Closed through April 30th.

In response to national and statewide guidelines, all Garfield County Libraries will remain closed to the public through April 30 as a precaution related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This closure will allow the library district to do it’s part in protecting the health of staff andprevent the spread of the virus within our buildings,” said Brett Lear, executive director of the Garfield County Libraries.

The decision was made after reviewing the latest information on COVID-19 including the

Governor’s stay at home order which remains in effect through mid-April, and the extension of the federal government’s social distancing guidelines through April 30.

The library district’s commitment to the safety of residents, staff, volunteers, and community partners continues to be the highest priority. To encourage social distancing the libraries have also cancelled all in-person events and meeting room reservations at all library buildings through the end of April.

While the physical locations are closed, the library’s online events and resources are growing. Librarians have been utilizing YouTube and social media to bring “Storytime at Home” and “Arts and Crafts” videos to young children across the county. There will also be a “Virtual Book Club” for teens in April and May that utilizes Google Classroom.

The libraries are also moving events online that are geared toward adults. For instance, both the “Spring Lecture Series” and “Business and Breakfast” had in-person events originally scheduled in Glenwood Springs, and will now take place virtually.

“I’m excited that during this unprecedented situation, organizations like CU Boulder, the Glenwood Springs Chamber, CMC, and BlizzardPress are willing to move these partnerships into the virtual realm,” said Laurin Arnold, branch manager in Glenwood Springs.

The Spring Lecture Series event “Nobody’s Monster: The Cyclops in Greece and Rome” will take place on Friday, April 3 at 6 p.m. on Zoom and be recorded and posted to YouTube. It features Reina E. Callier from CU Boulder, and a link to the event can be found on the library’s website and Facebook page.

In addition to virtual events, the library district continues to expand the collection of materials available online. Visit www.gcpld.org to check out ebooks, digital audiobooks, stream movies, and utilize other online services. There you can also apply for a library card instantly if you don’t have one already.

The library district understands developments regarding COVID-10 are changing frequently and will continue to keep the public apprised of up-to-date information via email, social media, and the library website. The libraries also wish to thank the community for the continued support and patience during this unprecedented time as they continue to evaluate the situation and work to do what is best for both the staff and community.

