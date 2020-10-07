Garfield County Library Closure for Staff Work Day

Posted on October 6, 2020 by Pat Duprey

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Thursday, October 15 for a staff training day. Normal library hours will resume on Friday, October 16. You can still browse and request books, movies, and more on our website, www.gcpld.org, during the closure. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

