Garfield County Offices and Facilities will be closed for the Holidays

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO – All Garfield County offices of elected officials and county administrative departments will be closed Thursday and Friday, Dec. 24-25, 2020 and Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 for the holidays. Staff functions that serve the community in emergency or 24-hour capacities remain in operation as needed, but administrative offices of such departments are closed.

The Garfield County Landfill near Rifle will also be closed Dec. 24-25 and Jan.1. The Rifle Garfield County Airport is open for general aviation, although the airport’s administrative offices are closed. Anyone needing assistance at the airport can call 970-230-1685.

Information on county holiday closures, meetings, and services is available online at garfield-county.com

