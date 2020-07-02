Garfield County Offices will be Closed July 3rd

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO – All Garfield County offices of elected officials and county administrative departments will be closed Friday, July 3, for Independence Day. Staff functions that serve the community in emergency or 24-hour capacities will remain in operation as needed, but administrative offices of such departments will be closed.

The Rifle Garfield County Airport is open for general aviation, weather permitting, although the airport’s administrative offices will be closed July 3. Anyone needing assistance at this time can call 970-230-1685.

The Garfield County Landfill west of Rifle is open for business every day over the 4th of July weekend. Information on county holiday closures, meetings, and county services is available online at www.garfield-county.com.

Like this: Like Loading...