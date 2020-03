On April 1st & 2nd, RE-2 School district will be providing “grab & go” meals in the morning and the afternoon.

Breakfast from 8AM to 8:30AM.

Lunch from 11AM to 12PM.

Meals will be available at:

Rifle — Davidson Park, Cottonwood Park, Joyce Park, Centennial Park

Silt — Heron’s Nest RV Park

New Castle — Burning Mountain Park or Apple Tree Park.

