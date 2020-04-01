Garfield County School District RE-2 will Continue to Provide “Grab & Go” Meals

Beginning April 6th there will be some changes to the “Grab & Go Meals” schedule and locations.

Meals will now only be available from 11AM to 12PM, Monday through Thursday. Now Breakfast and lunch will be available during that time.

Meals are being distributed by RE-2 School Buses, they will continue to be at Davidson Park, Cottonwood Park, Joyce Park and Centennial Park in Rifle. In Silt meals will be at Herons Nest. Burning Mountain Park, and Apple Tree Park continue to be the locations in New Castle.

There will now be “Drive-Through” locations at Wamsley Elementary in Rifle, Cactus Valley Elementary in Silt, and Elk Creek Elementary in New Castle. Meals at the drive through locations will also be available from 11AM-12PM, Monday through Thursday.

