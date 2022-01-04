Glenwood Springs City Hall to Temporarily Close Beginning Thursday, January 6

Glenwood Springs, Colo. – In response to the current surge in COVID-19 cases, Glenwood Springs City Hall walk-in services will temporarily close to the public beginning Thursday, January 6. All City services will continue, although some will be conducted only through virtual and drop-off services. These protocols will be in place through January; however, we are carefully monitoring the COVID Omicron outbreak in consultation with local health officials and will adjust as necessary.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our community and employees,” said City Manager Debra Figueroa. “Locally the positivity rate is more than 25% and we expect there is some lag in testing due to the holidays. This step aims to minimize areas of potential spread and protect our work capacity to continue City services amongst staffing crunches.”

Operational Changes

City Hall employees will continue to work from City Hall with the indoor masking protocol in place.

The Community Development and Engineering permit desks will continue to serve customers through digital submissions or by appointment similarly to previous COVID protocols. You can reach the Community Development Department at 970-384-6450.

Utility bills and other fees can be paid online, by phone, by mail or by using a payment drop off box (located at the eastern entrance outside City Hall or in the parking lot drop box on the west side of City Hall). Customers are encouraged to setup automatic direct debit payments. For more information, visit www.cogs.us/Pay or call 970-384-6455.

Police administrative services is open by appointment. For non-emergency inquiries, the Police Department can be reached at 970-384-6500.

The Community Center will remain open with the indoor masking protocol in place. Individuals who are sick are asked to not enter the building. If you believe you have been exposed, please seek testing and follow applicable isolation or quarantine protocols.

Municipal Court

All January Court Dates will be by phone. Defendants should call in beginning at 7:45 a.m. on their scheduled court date to 970-384-6530. If the lines are busy, please hang up and keep trying as the lines may get backed up. Defendants are still required to appear by phone, on their scheduled Court date and must call in as the Municipal Court will not call you on your Court Date. If you need to discuss your Case or Court Date, please contact the Court prior to the Court Date. When court is in session, a Spanish interpreter is available.

January Public Meetings

All City public meetings with more than 10 people will be held via virtual conference only for the month of January. This includes City Council and all City board and commission meetings. The public can find conference call information on the agendas for each meeting, which are posted at City Hall and online at www.cogs.us. Public meetings can be attended via Zoom or by calling in with the conference information.

