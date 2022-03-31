Glenwood Springs Earth Day Celebration, Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day

The City of Glenwood Springs will host a combination Earth Day Celebration and Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Event on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Community Center. Glenwood Springs residents can responsibly drop off hazardous waste and recycle e-waste then celebrate Earth Day with free compost pick-up, giveaways, a food truck, kids activities, energy rebate information, learning booths, and more.

E-waste recycling is first come, first serve with a cap. Individuals arriving after the cap will be directed to the City’s Recycle Center for paid e-waste recycling.

Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off

The hazardous waste drop-off will be accepted from private parties only. No commercial hazardous waste will be accepted. Please no containers larger than 5 gallons, waste oil, or tires. All water-based paints, stains, and clear finishes will be recycled. Other types of waste will be disposed of according to state and federal regulations.

This service will be free to Glenwood Springs residents. No appointment is needed, but participants must provide driver’s license or ID card upon entry. People living outside the city limits of Glenwood Springs will be charged $2.00 per gallon, liquids or solids as estimated by an attendant – check or cash only. If you have questions, please contact Liz Mauro at 970-945-5375. For a full list of accepted and not accepted waste, please visit www.cogs.us/696/Hazardous-Waste.

Landfill Vouchers

The City of Glenwood Springs is once again offering vouchers for the South Canyon Landfill. Vouchers were sent by mail to all residences within city limits in late March and are valid for up to one personal sized pickup-truck load of non-hazardous materials and are limited to one per household. Acceptable voucher materials include household garbage, leaves, furniture, mattresses, or brush. The voucher expiration date is Thursday, June 30, 2022. For questions on materials accepted, please contact Liz Mauro at 970-945-5375.

The vouchers must be presented when greeted at the scale with identification to validate the address on the voucher. Vouchers are not redeemable for cash and are only valid for the resident living at the address on the voucher.

For questions about the Landfill Vouchers, contact Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck at 970-384-6441 or bryana.starbuck@cogs.us.

Brush Drop-Off

City residents can also drop off brush to the old rodeo fairgrounds April 15-17. Brush includes leaves and branches with a diameter of three inches or less. Drop-off is free but is only open to residents of Glenwood Springs. The collection site is not available for use by commercial operators. Leaves can be dropped off at any time of day.

When dropping off leaves, please take them out of the plastic bag and ensure any stones, litter, branches or other debris have been removed from your leaves to prevent equipment damage and worker injuries.

