Glenwood Springs Public Buildings Closed Through April 30th

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO – Citing Amended Public Health Order 20-24, Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa has extended the closure for all public buildings until April 30, 2020. This continued closure includes the Community Center, City Hall, the Police Department Administrative office, the Fire Department Administrative office, and the Art Center. The City will re-evaluate the closure on April 30, 2020.

Police, Fire, Public Works, Facilities, Parks, Landfill, Recycle Center, and City Leadership will continue to provide essential services. Updates to City services due to Public Health Order 20-24 are as follows:

City Parks:

All recreation facilities, skate park, sports courts, playgrounds, picnic pavilions and other areas conducive to close proximity public gatherings are closed and all events, programs, classes and camps have been cancelled through April 30th. Glenwood Springs parks and trails will remain open to the public to engage in walking, hiking, biking, running, and similar outdoor activities of less than 10 people with the ability to remain 6 feet apart at all times.

South Canyon Landfill:

The South Canyon Landfill will only be accepting trash hauler trucks, construction waste, household trash and recycling. Acceptance of electronic recycling and yard waste will be suspended until the Stay-At-Home order is lifted by the Governor. Cash payments are also suspended until further notice. Payments via established charge accounts, check and credit cards are the only acceptable methods of payment currently. Please be aware that travel to and from a Landfill is not within the Stay-At-Home order established by the

Governor. Please do not travel to the landfill if not 100% necessary to do so.

City Council Meeting Thursday March 26, 2020 at 6:00PM

City Council is holding a special meeting to discuss Public Health Orders in response to COVID-19. Meetings are open to the public via virtual participation ONLY. Instructions on how to participate in this meeting are available on the City of Glenwood Springs website under AGENDAS and MINUTES.

Geographic Information System Hub

The City’s GIS Division has created a platform that incorporates information, maps and resources about the coronavirus response in our local area. Please see the City’s website maps hub on the home page for up to date information with both local and statewide happenings.

