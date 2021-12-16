Holiday Closures at the Garfield County Libraries

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24th and Saturday, Dec. 25th.

The libraries will also be closed on Saturday, Jan. 1st.

During the closures, you can still browse and request books as well as download e-books and stream movies from our website, www.gcpld.org.

Then, when the libraries reopen on Monday, Jan. 3rd it will be with expanded evening hours twice a week at each location. Thank you for your continued support and we wish you a wonderful holiday season!

Like this: Like Loading...