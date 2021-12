I-70 will be closed in both directions over Vail Pass Monday morning (12/27/2021) beginning at 9am.

The closure is anticipated to last an hour.

Eastbound traffic will be stopped at the main Vail exit (MM176), with commercial vehicles being stopped at the East Vail exit (MM180). Westbound traffic will be stopped at Copper Mountain (MM195).

Updates will be posted on cotrip.org

