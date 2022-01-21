In Person Garfield County Library Events on Pause Starting Monday January 24th

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Garfield County fueled by the Omicron variant, Garfield County Libraries has paused all in person programming as of Monday, Jan. 24th. Please check the events calendar on the Garfield County Library website for information about our online events, which will still take place as scheduled.

All branch locations remain open to the public and are still providing all other library services. Please note that face coverings are strongly recommended at all branches and are required at our Glenwood Springs Branch Library due to a city mandate. We are planning to resume all programming on Tuesday, March 1st.

Visit www.gcpld.org for more information.

