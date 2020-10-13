Leaf Drop-Off Site In Glenwood Springs Opens

Through November 15, residents of Glenwood Springs can drop off their fallen leaves at the old rodeo grounds, adjacent to the Glenwood Springs Airport.

The service is free but is only open to residents of Glenwood Springs. The collection site is not available for use by commercial operators. Leaves can be dropped off at any time of day.

When dropping off leaves, please take them out of the plastic bag and ensure any stones, litter, branches or other debris have been removed from your leaves to prevent equipment damage and worker injuries.

The City of Glenwood Springs is encouraging residents to remove leaves from their yards, as they can clog storm drain inlets and piping, causing street flooding. Once collected, the material will be hauled from the rodeo grounds to the composting facility at the South Canyon landfill.

To get to the collection site, head south on Midland Avenue to Airport Road. There will be signs on Airport Road explaining where to drop the leaves. Leaves can also be dropped off any time of year at the South Canyon Landfill for a minimal fee.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding the leaf collection site, please contact Jake Velasquez at (970) 384-6379 or jake.velasquez@cogs.us.