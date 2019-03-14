Teach essential literacy skills to an adult learner and change their life forever. To learn more, please join us at the upcoming information session on Monday, April 15th from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the Parachute Branch Library. Questions? Call 970-945-5282 or email literacyoutreach@
Literacy Outreach needs Volunteer Tutors!
Teach essential literacy skills to an adult learner and change their life forever. To learn more, please join us at the upcoming information session on Monday, April 15th from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the Parachute Branch Library. Questions? Call 970-945-5282 or email literacyoutreach@
This entry was posted in Announcements. Bookmark the permalink.