Literacy Outreach Needs Your Help

Call for volunteers! Literacy Outreach needs volunteer tutors to teach basic literacy or English language skills to Garfield County adult learners. No experience necessary: all you need is 3 hours per week and the desire to help. To learn more, please join us at one of our several upcoming information sessions. These one-hour sessions are being offered both in-person and via Zoom throughout the month of June. For times and locations, or Zoom links, please call contact Rachel at 970-945-5282 or programs@literacyoutreach.org