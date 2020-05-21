Memorial Day Garfield County Libraries Closure

Posted on May 21, 2020 by Pat Duprey

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries will be closed Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day. The libraries will resume their temporary, limited hours on Tuesday, May 26. You can continue to browse and download ebooks, stream movies, and more 24/7 at www.gcpld.org. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

