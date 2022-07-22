New City of Glenwood Springs Offices Business Hours

Beginning August 1, 2022, the Glenwood Springs City Hall business hours will be changing.

Mondays through Thursdays, City Hall will be open with extended hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and closed on Fridays. The east City Hall entrance will remain open to the public after hours during public meetings such as City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission. Most administrative City offices and services will be closed on Fridays. Phone calls and emails will be returned during the new business hours. Emergency services will remain available 24/7.

Police administrative services and building inspections will continue to be available on Fridays.

While business hours for the Community Center, South Canyon Landfill and the Recycle Center will remain the same.

Police Department

The Police Department will be open to the public Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Police administrative services are available by walk-in during business hours or can be requested online at www.cogs.us/174/Police. To access the Police Department, use the west City Hall entrance. Wednesdays are typically the best day to request a certified VIN inspection.

Municipal Court

All Court sessions will continue to begin promptly at 8 a.m., in person on Tuesdays. Fines may be paid in person during business hours, online, by phone, mail, or at the drop boxes at City Hall. To pay online visit https://www.citepayusa.com/payments/welcome.do. For questions about Municipal Court visit www.cogs.us/172/Municipal-Court or contact Court Administrator Tim Mitchell at 970-384-6530 or timothy.mitchell@cogs.us.

Utilities

Electric and water utility bills may be paid in person during business hours, online, by phone, mail, or at the drop boxes at City Hall. To pay online visit www.cogs.us/263/Pay. Customers may also set up automatic direct debit from a checking or savings account for free in-person, by email or by mail. Visit www.cogs.us/159/Direct-Debit-Payment to learn more.

Recycle Center and South Canyon Landfill

The downtown Recycle Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. om Wednesdays through Saturdays. The recycle center is closed Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays.

The South Canyon Landfill is open from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. The landfill is closed Sundays.

For questions about the Recycle Center or the Landfill, contact Landfill Manager Liz Mauro at 970-384-5375 or elizabeth.mauro@cogs.us.

Community Center

Hours for the Glenwood Springs Community Center will remain the same, open Mondays through Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Community Center is closed on Sundays. For program and class schedules, visit www.glenwoodrec.com.

