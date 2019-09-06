No Name Power Outages will Continue on Monday the 9th

Xcel Energy will be continue to replace transmission poles in the No Name area on Monday the 9th. The Glenwood Electric power line serving No Name is attached to some of the poles that will be replaced. In the interest of workers’ safety , Glenwood Electric will be scheduling power outages in ALL of No Name, on Monday September 9.

Residents on the north and south side of I-70 can expect outages up to 8 hours. Outage hours will be from 8 am -4 pm

Glenwood Electric will hook up a generator to serve critical loads at Glenwood Canyon Resort sewer lift station and No Name water

Xcel should have work will be complete on Monday, September 9th.

