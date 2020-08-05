Now’s the Time to Return Library Materials

If you have had library books and movies on your shelves for a couple months, now is the time to return them. Overdue charges will once again be assessed for any outstanding library books, DVDs, and other materials from the Garfield County Libraries starting on August 15. Please take a look at your bookshelves and return anything you still have to your local library. Bookdrops at each of our six locations are open, and libraries have resumed normal open hours as well. If you have any questions please call your local library or visit www.gcpld.org.

