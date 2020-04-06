Pitkin County Landfill Closed to Private Citizens Until Further Notice

The Pitkin County Solid Waste Center (AKA Landfill) closed its gate to the public today after demand from private citizens, making non-essential trips to the landfill, exceeded the parameters of the Public Health Order curtailing all but essential travel and business during the COVID-19 shutdown. This temporary closure is consistent with the most recent Public Health Order. Only commercial waste haulers will be allowed access to the landfill until further notice; at least until April 30.

“We had to turn away more than 40 private vehicles today because they were making non-essential trips to the landfill in violation of the Public Health Order,” said Solid Waste Center Manager, Cathy Hall. “It was putting our staff and the community at risk,” Hall said.

This is the second local landfill to close its gates during the COVID-19 shutdown. The landfill in Garfield County’s South Canyon was closed last week. All private vehicles carrying everything from yard waste to furniture, household trash and compost are being turned away.

“We understand that many folks are biding their time during the COVID-19 shutdown tackling home improvement and clean up projects. We just need everyone to be patient and wait for this crisis to pass. They’re going to have to hold on to their debris until we can safely open the landfill again,” said Hall.

The gate to the landfill just off Highway 82 is now locked. Only commercial haulers will be allowed through until the Public Health Order is lifted.

